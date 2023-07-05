SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, left, from South Bend, Ind., hosts a Catholic service on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 7900337 VIRIN: 230707-N-JO829-1003 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 896.88 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) holds a catholic service on the mess decks [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.