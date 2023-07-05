USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training

230705-N-NY362-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors man a rigid-hull inflatable boat during search and rescue training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Pacific Vanguard 23 in the Philippine Sea, July 5. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for the four Indo-Pacific navies to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex (MIRC). The U.S. military routinely operates in designated land, air, and sea areas of the Mariana Islands to safely train military service members in equipment use, tactics, joint operations, and humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 Photo by PO3 Santiago Navarro