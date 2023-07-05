Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230705-N-NY362-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct search and rescue training during Pacific Vanguard 23 in the Philippine Sea, July 5. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for the four Indo-Pacific navies to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex (MIRC). The U.S. military routinely operates in designated land, air, and sea areas of the Mariana Islands to safely train military service members in equipment use, tactics, joint operations, and humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 7900325
    VIRIN: 230705-N-NY362-1019
    Resolution: 5275x3869
    Size: 775.85 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Search and Rescue Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT