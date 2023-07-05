Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) participates in a simulated strait transit with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), center, and the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, right, July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kaitlin Watt)

    COMPTUEX
    CSG2
    USS Mason
    DDG 87
    IKECSG

