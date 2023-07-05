USS Mason (DDG 87) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Cirulnick, from St. Augustine, Florida, mans a gun mount during a simulated strait transit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kaitlin Watt)

