Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 5]

    replenishment-at-sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Zachary Hill, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78), engineering department, carries packages to be sorted during a replenishment-at-sea, July 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7900210
    VIRIN: 230707-N-XQ548-1171
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 492.63 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    replenishment-at-sea
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT