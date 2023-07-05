Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230706-N-NH267-1137 GULF OF OMAN (July 6, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Brian Marques, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar remove chains from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, July 6, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 01:50
    VIRIN: 230706-N-NH267-1137
    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    HSC 26

