USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

230706-N-NH267-1137 GULF OF OMAN (July 6, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Brian Marques, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar remove chains from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, July 6, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

