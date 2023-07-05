USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

230706-N-NH267-1127 GULF OF OMAN (July 6, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) remove chocks from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, in the Gulf of Oman, July 6, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

