USS America Conducts Daily Operations

CORAL SEA (July 5, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Josh O’Neil, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), prepares dinner in the ship’s galley while sailing in the Coral Sea, July 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

