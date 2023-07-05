USS America Conducts Daily Operations

CORAL SEA (July 5, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Ocasio Christie, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), rings up customers in the ship’s store while sailing in the Coral Sea, July 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

