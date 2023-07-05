Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance and operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance and operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230707-N-BE723-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Duane Pichler, from Fort Worth, Texas, operates the JP-5 console system aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

