USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee hosts an open mic night

230707-N-AR554-2051 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keaira Davis, from Savannah, Georgia, and Personnel Specialist 1st Class Ronald Cook, from Ranson, West Virginia, sing together on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an open-mic night hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

