230707-N-AR554-2035 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class D’Angelo Scriven, from Baltimore, sings on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an open-mic night hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7900011
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-AR554-2035
|Resolution:
|6165x4114
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee hosts an open mic night [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT