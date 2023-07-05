Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee hosts an open mic night [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee hosts an open mic night

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230707-N-AR554-2021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Alexis Bradford, from Sibley, Louisiana, sings on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an open-mic night hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 18:40
    VIRIN: 230707-N-AR554-2021
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee hosts an open mic night [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    MWR
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan

