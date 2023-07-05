Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipmen conduct damage control training aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 3 of 3]

    Midshipmen conduct damage control training aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230707-N-AR554-1073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Shaw, left, from Bushnell, Florida, conducts damage control training for midshipmen aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 7900006
    VIRIN: 230707-N-AR554-1073
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Midshipmen conduct damage control training aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

