230707-N-AR554-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Robert Ruiz, right, from Eastvale, California, conducts damage control training for midshipmen aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 7, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 18:27
|Photo ID:
|7900004
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-AR554-1017
|Resolution:
|4983x3326
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midshipmen conduct damage control training aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
