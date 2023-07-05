Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230703-N-AR554-1114 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Sailors secure cargo in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 18:23
    Photo ID: 7900001
    VIRIN: 230703-N-AR554-2114
    Resolution: 5443x3633
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Carl Brashear
    USNS Rappahannock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT