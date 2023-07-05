USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

230703-N-AR554-1077 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Angelo Cruz, from Granada Hills, California, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Laneia Green, from Las Vegas, secure a pulley in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

