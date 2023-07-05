Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark [Image 1 of 2]

    Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Firefighting teams set up hoses for dewatering and firefighting efforts on the motor vessel Grande Costa d'Avorio at Port Newark, in Newark, New Jersey, July 8, 2023. The Unified Command, response personnel and assisting agencies continue to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, conduct fire suppression, protect the environment, and minimize any economic and operational activities in the port area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 15:33
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 
    Fire
    USCG
    New Jersey
    Newark

