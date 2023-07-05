Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

Firefighting teams set up hoses for dewatering and firefighting efforts on the motor vessel Grande Costa d'Avorio at Port Newark, in Newark, New Jersey, July 8, 2023. The Unified Command, response personnel and assisting agencies continue to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, conduct fire suppression, protect the environment, and minimize any economic and operational activities in the port area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)

