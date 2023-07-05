Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac passes the Nebraska National Guard to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to officially relinquish command of the Nebraska National Guard to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Craig Strong during the Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony, July 8, 2023, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Strong then accepts the Nebraska National Guard flag back from Pillen, officially accepting his position as Nebraska’s 34th adjutant general. Bohac retires after 45 years of dedicated military service, including a decade as the Nebraska adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner)

