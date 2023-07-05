Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac passes the Nebraska National Guard to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to officially relinquish command of the Nebraska National Guard to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Craig Strong during the Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony, July 8, 2023, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Strong then accepts the Nebraska National Guard flag back from Pillen, officially accepting his position as Nebraska’s 34th adjutant general. Bohac retires after 45 years of dedicated military service, including a decade as the Nebraska adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 15:30
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Nebraska Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    Nebraska Air National Guard

