Pictured: A Royal Air Force A400M is loaded with freight and personnel from the United States Air Force, in support of Ex MOBILITY GUARDIAN.



Assets from across the Royal Air Force Air Mobility fleet have deployed to the Eastern Pacific to participate in the exercise MOBILITY GUARDIAN.



The exercise is the latest example of the importance that the UK gives to this region as the training area stretches from Northern Australia to Japan and then across the Pacific to Hawaii. The object of the exercise is for the countries involved to develop their interoperability skills and understanding so as to be able to deliver Air Power if required and overcome the concept of ‘The Tyranny of Distance’. Courtesy Photo by Sqn Ldr PETER SINGLEHURST

Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2023