Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Austin May, Army Achievement Medal

    1st Lt. Austin May, Army Achievement Medal

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with 1st Lt. Austin May after awarding him the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, March 27, 2023. Austin was recognized for his work in expanding the ASG-KU media relations program, specifically during Kuwait Liberation Day. His work resulted in coverage by 7 Kuwaiti national newspapers, and a Good Morning Kuwait television segment featuring the ASG-KU commander. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 7899812
    VIRIN: 230327-D-VN697-1263
    Resolution: 4778x3008
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Austin May, Army Achievement Medal, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Achievement Medal
    Army Reserve
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT