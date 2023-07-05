1st Lt. Austin May, Army Achievement Medal

Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with 1st Lt. Austin May after awarding him the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, March 27, 2023. Austin was recognized for his work in expanding the ASG-KU media relations program, specifically during Kuwait Liberation Day. His work resulted in coverage by 7 Kuwaiti national newspapers, and a Good Morning Kuwait television segment featuring the ASG-KU commander. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
