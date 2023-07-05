Area Support Group – Kuwait, College Graduate Recognition

Spc. Issac Casablanca, budget analyst, Area Support Group – Kuwait, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Christopher Nohle, commander, Base Support Battalion, ASG-KU, during a college graduation recognition ceremony at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, June 30, 2033. Casablanca earned an Associates of Science in Business Management. Twenty Soldiers and a civilian were recognized for earning degrees from associates to masters. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

