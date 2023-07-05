Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Area Support Group – Kuwait, College Graduate Recognition

    Area Support Group – Kuwait, College Graduate Recognition

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Spc. Issac Casablanca, budget analyst, Area Support Group – Kuwait, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Christopher Nohle, commander, Base Support Battalion, ASG-KU, during a college graduation recognition ceremony at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, June 30, 2033. Casablanca earned an Associates of Science in Business Management. Twenty Soldiers and a civilian were recognized for earning degrees from associates to masters. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 7899792
    VIRIN: 230630-D-VN697-3337
    Resolution: 6172x4404
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait, College Graduate Recognition, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    ASG-KU College Graduate Recognition 2022-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT