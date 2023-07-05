Spc. Issac Casablanca, budget analyst, Area Support Group – Kuwait, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Christopher Nohle, commander, Base Support Battalion, ASG-KU, during a college graduation recognition ceremony at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, June 30, 2033. Casablanca earned an Associates of Science in Business Management. Twenty Soldiers and a civilian were recognized for earning degrees from associates to masters. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 09:04
|Photo ID:
|7899792
|VIRIN:
|230630-D-VN697-3337
|Resolution:
|6172x4404
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait, College Graduate Recognition, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
