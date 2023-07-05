Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents [Image 4 of 5]

    ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 52nd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team, remove contaminated Level A Hazardous Materials Suits after exiting a building suspected to contain hazardous materials during Exercise ORCA 23 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, Anchorage, Alaska, June 14, 2023. WMD-CST teams assist with incident sites by identifying CBRN agents/substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and assisting with requests for additional support. During ORCA 23, local, state, and federal agencies, trained with Guardsmen from eight states who specialize in CBRNE ALL-HAZARDS detection, identification, and response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    CBRNE
    Joint Training
    WMD-CST
    National Guard
    Domestic Response
    ORCA23

