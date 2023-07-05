USS America Conducts Flight Operations With the 31st MEU

CORAL SEA (July 7, 2023) Airman Jacob Wyatt, from Tampa, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), to take off of the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the Coral Sea, July 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

