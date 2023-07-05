Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

