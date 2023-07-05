Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HABOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel offload empty sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 22:40
    VIRIN: 230707-A-ME245-1005
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HABOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sandbags
    dam
    Red Hill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF-RH
    RHBFS

