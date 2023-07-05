230704-N-BN624-1138 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Kekaha community leader Dennis Eguchi talks with Navy spouse Lea Bianito Zulueta and her husband Chief Machinist's Mate Earl Zulueta after a volunteer event at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event. Zulueta’s unit, Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, with Pacific Missile Range Facility, volunteered at the event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7899595 VIRIN: 230704-N-BN624-1138 Resolution: 3928x2614 Size: 5.7 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.