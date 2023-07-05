PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

230704-N-BN624-1126 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) A child "reels" in a prize while “fishing” during a volunteer event with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day. The unit took part in the volunteer event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023