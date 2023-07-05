PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

230704-N-BN624-1089 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anna Henry with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility, hands a child a prize after he reeled it in after “fishing” into the boat, during the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day. Henry and her unit took part in the event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

