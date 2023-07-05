PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

230704-N-BN624-1069 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Sailors with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility pose for a group photo with a family during a volunteer event at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day. The sailors had children “fishing” into the boat for prizes, as part of volunteer efforts to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 21:04
|Photo ID:
|7899590
|VIRIN:
|230704-N-BN624-1069
|Resolution:
|4175x2779
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
