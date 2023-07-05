230704-N-BN624-1069 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Sailors with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility pose for a group photo with a family during a volunteer event at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day. The sailors had children “fishing” into the boat for prizes, as part of volunteer efforts to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7899590 VIRIN: 230704-N-BN624-1069 Resolution: 4175x2779 Size: 8.47 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.