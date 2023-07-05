PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

230704-N-BN624-1044 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Navy spouse Lea Bianito Zulueta helps a child as she volunteers with her husband and his shipmates with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day, with children “fishing” into the boat for prizes. The unit took part in the event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

