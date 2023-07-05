PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

230704-N-BN624-1031 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Chief Machinist's Mate Earl Zulueta with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility, helps a child reel in a prize during the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day. Zulueta and his unit took part in the event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

