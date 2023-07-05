Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230704-N-BN624-1024 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 4, 2023) Navy spouse Lea Bianito Zulueta volunteers with her husband and his shipmates with the Seaborne Powered Target, SEPTAR, unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility at the Kekaha Family Fun Day event celebrating Independence Day, with children “fishing” into the boat for prizes. The unit took part in the event to support the community in western Kaua‘i in which PMRF is located. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF SEPTAR Sailors Volunteer at Kekaha Family Fun Day [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Navy
    sailor
    SEPTAR

