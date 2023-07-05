Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 9]

    60th Maintenance Group Change of Command

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Maintenance Group stand in formation during the 60th MXG change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. James Reaves relinquished command to Col. Clinton Varty. The ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag was passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 19:44
    Photo ID: 7899507
    VIRIN: 230705-F-IP635-1036
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 18.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing

