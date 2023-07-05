U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Maintenance Group stand in formation during the 60th MXG change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. James Reaves relinquished command to Col. Clinton Varty. The ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag was passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 19:44 Photo ID: 7899507 VIRIN: 230705-F-IP635-1036 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 18.57 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.