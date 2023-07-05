Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Ayub, right, 6th Force Support Squadron production manager, Staff Sgt. Mirtha Calvo, center, 6th FSS shift leader, and Staff Sgt. Diana Mendez, 6th FSS service storeroom, prepare flight meals at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven particiating countires - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Unitd Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7899284
    VIRIN: 230705-F-AD344-1006
    Resolution: 6844x4562
    Size: 21.1 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT