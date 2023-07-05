Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen load bags into a vehice in preparation for deployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven particiating countires - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Unitd Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7899283
    VIRIN: 230705-F-AD344-1144
    Resolution: 6986x4657
    Size: 17.41 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

