Airmen load bags into a vehice in preparation for deployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven particiating countires - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Unitd Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 7899282 VIRIN: 230705-F-AD344-1113 Resolution: 6537x4358 Size: 13.55 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.