Airmen load bags into a vehice in preparation for deployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven particiating countires - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Unitd Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7899277
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-AD344-1125
|Resolution:
|6701x4467
|Size:
|14.05 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
