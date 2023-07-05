Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Rea Leaves Impact on TENCAP (14 July 1981)

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On 14 July 1981, Lt. Col. Billy C. Rea unexpectedly passed away while serving as commander of the 1st MI Battalion. In his nineteen-year military career, this expert on Army tactical imagery requirements directly impacted the early development of imagery architecture for the Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities program.

    TENCAP
    LTC Billy C. Rea
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Schools (USAICS)
    Army Space Program Office
    Digital Imagery Test Bed

