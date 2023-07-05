On 14 July 1981, Lt. Col. Billy C. Rea unexpectedly passed away while serving as commander of the 1st MI Battalion. In his nineteen-year military career, this expert on Army tactical imagery requirements directly impacted the early development of imagery architecture for the Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities program.
Lt. Col. Rea Leaves Impact on TENCAP (14 July 1981)
