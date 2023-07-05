On 14 July 1981, Lt. Col. Billy C. Rea unexpectedly passed away while serving as commander of the 1st MI Battalion. In his nineteen-year military career, this expert on Army tactical imagery requirements directly impacted the early development of imagery architecture for the Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7899274 VIRIN: 230707-A-SE658-2244 Resolution: 653x971 Size: 136.48 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Rea Leaves Impact on TENCAP (14 July 1981), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.