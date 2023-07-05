Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Contino takes command of the 914 ARW

    Col. Contino takes command of the 914 ARW

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Nichols 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Joseph Contino (right) receives the 914th Air Refueling Wing guidon and interim command of the unit from Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2023 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Col. Contino had previously served as the 914th Operations Group commander since October 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7899265
    VIRIN: 230707-F-GU829-1004
    Resolution: 2783x1988
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Contino takes command of the 914 ARW, by SMSgt Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    4th Air Force
    914th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT