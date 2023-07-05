Col. Contino takes command of the 914 ARW

Col. Joseph Contino (right) receives the 914th Air Refueling Wing guidon and interim command of the unit from Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2023 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Col. Contino had previously served as the 914th Operations Group commander since October 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)

