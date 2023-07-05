Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 9 of 9]

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, loads baggage onto a truck at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5th through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 7899261
    VIRIN: 230705-F-BQ566-1012
    Resolution: 5997x3850
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023
    MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23
    Air Mobiltiy Command
    Airman Mgazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT