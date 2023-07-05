MacDill Airmen deploy to Indo-Pacific in support of Mobility Guardian 2023

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, depart the flight line in a bus at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5th through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
