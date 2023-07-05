Airmen prepare for MG23

A U.S. Air Force Airman boards a bus to transit to a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - Operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 miles exercise are from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7899223
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-PU288-1170
|Resolution:
|3952x6048
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|16
