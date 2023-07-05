Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen prepare for MG23

    Airmen prepare for MG23

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman boards a KC-135 Stratotanker to deploy in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - Operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 miles exercise are from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23

