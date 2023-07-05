Airmen prepare for MG23

A U.S. Air Force Airman boards a KC-135 Stratotanker to deploy in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - Operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 miles exercise are from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

