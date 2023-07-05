Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    SMSgt (ret) Gary Eyster warms-up before getting into rowing practice for the Texas Reginal Games during the South Central C.A.R.E. Event in San Antonio, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7899146
    VIRIN: 230503-O-YI722-6615
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: NONE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2- South Central C.A.R.E. Event 2023, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Care Beyond Duty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT