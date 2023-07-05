U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 Headquarters, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, win the first-place prize at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), June 30, 2023. Units aboard MCBH competed in the “K-Bay Barbecue Bash” Independence Day event. Each participating unit’s barbecue plate was judged, and the winners received cash prizes. The event consisted of line dancing, live country music, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, prizes and barbeque plates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7899121
|VIRIN:
|230701-M-PI012-5647
|Resolution:
|4546x3031
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, K-Bay Barbeque Bash, by 2LT Hannah Venables, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT