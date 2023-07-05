Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-Bay Barbeque Bash

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 Headquarters, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, win the first-place prize at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), June 30, 2023. Units aboard MCBH competed in the “K-Bay Barbecue Bash” Independence Day event. Each participating unit’s barbecue plate was judged, and the winners received cash prizes. The event consisted of line dancing, live country music, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, prizes and barbeque plates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)

