K-Bay Barbeque Bash

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 Headquarters, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, win the first-place prize at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), June 30, 2023. Units aboard MCBH competed in the “K-Bay Barbecue Bash” Independence Day event. Each participating unit’s barbecue plate was judged, and the winners received cash prizes. The event consisted of line dancing, live country music, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, prizes and barbeque plates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)

