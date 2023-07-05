Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Ripley Environmental Team Awarded at Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscaping Conference

    Camp Ripley Environmental Team Awarded at Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscaping Conference

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Hermanson 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The Camp Ripley Training Center Command and Environmental Team is awarded the 2023 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award during the Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscaping Conference on June 6th, 2023 (Minnesota Army National Guard photo by Cpt. William Hermanson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7898936
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-RB170-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley Environmental Team Awarded at Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscaping Conference , by CPT William Hermanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Landscaping
    Environmental Team
    Secretary of Defense Environmental Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT