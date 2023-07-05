DLA Aviation at Ogden welcomes new commander

Col. Ernest L. Cage (right), incoming Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony June 30, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Defense Logistics Agency manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to end user to disposition – for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, 11 combatant commands, other federal agencies, and partner and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
