    DLA Aviation at Ogden welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Col. Ernest L. Cage (right), incoming Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden commander, accepts the guidon from Brig. Gen. Sean K. Tyler, Defense Supply Center Richmond and DLA Aviation commander, during a change of command ceremony June 30, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Defense Logistics Agency manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to end user to disposition – for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, 11 combatant commands, other federal agencies, and partner and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Hill AFB
    DLA Aviation
    DLA Aviation at Ogden

